CynergisTek Shares Shoot Higher On Contract Win From Credit Union
- Cybersecurity, privacy, compliance, and IT audit firm CynergisTek Inc (NYSE:CTEK) won a contract valued at $300,000 from a U.S.-based federal credit union to provide Red Team and Security Assessment services.
- CynergisTek's Red Team services will evaluate the organization's social engineering practices and conduct internal, external, and web application penetration testing to identify any vulnerabilities that could pose a cyber-attack risk.
- Cybersecurity is a top-tier priority for financial institutions regulated by the National Credit Union Association (NCUA).
- Price Action: CTEK shares traded higher by 15.9% at $2.11 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
