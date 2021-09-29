fbpx

QQQ
-0.59
360.46
-0.16%
BTC/USD
-2078.40
41082.50
-4.82%
DIA
+ 0.91
342.01
+ 0.27%
SPY
+ 0.67
433.05
+ 0.15%
TLT
+ 0.25
143.84
+ 0.17%
GLD
-0.71
162.76
-0.44%

Li-Cycle Stock Gains On $100M Investment From Koch Strategic Platforms

byAkanksha
September 29, 2021 3:25 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Li-Cycle Stock Gains On $100M Investment From Koch Strategic Platforms
  • Koch Investments Group will invest $100 million in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) by purchasing convertible notes.
  • The note will have an initial conversion price of approximately $13.43 per Li-Cycle common share. The notes will mature on September 29, 2026.
  • Li-Cycle expects the investment to support its growth opportunities in North America, Europe, and Asia.
  • In addition to the new capital, Li-Cycle and several Koch Industries subsidiaries are exploring opportunities to accelerate growth strategies.
  • "KSP's investment in Li-Cycle will further fund and accelerate the growth of our lithium-ion battery recycling footprint in North America and globally, as we scale our efficient and proven technology globally to grow in lockstep with our customers and pursue new market opportunities," said Ajay Kochhar, co-founder and CEO of Li-Cycle.
  • Price Action: LICY shares are trading higher by 12.4% at $12.36 on the last check Wednesday.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas