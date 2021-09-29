fbpx

QQQ
-0.20
360.07
-0.06%
BTC/USD
-1606.50
41554.40
-3.72%
DIA
+ 1.21
341.71
+ 0.35%

Lucid Group Is Outpacing EV Stocks Today: What's Next?

byTyler Bundy
September 29, 2021 1:05 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Lucid Group Is Outpacing EV Stocks Today: What's Next?

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) shares are trading higher Wednesday, leading the electric vehicle sector after the company announced it has begun production of its electric vehicles. Lucid is planning to deliver 520 of its Lucid Air Dream Edition Models beginning deliveries in late October.

Lucid Group is up 8.3% to $26.58 at publication time.

See Also: The Next Tesla Or Lucid Motors? The Polestar SPAC Merger Could Put The EV Maker In the Lead

Lucid Group Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock was able to bounce at support at the beginning of the month and has since been pushing higher toward resistance.
  • The stock saw a bounce around $17 in early September, an area the stock has been able to find support at before. The stock is marching higher and approaching the next resistance level, possibly near $30.
  • The stock is trading above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the sentiment in the stock has been bullish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been climbing higher the past couple of weeks and now sits at 63. This shows the stock is seeing an increase in the amount of buying pressure.

lciddaily9-29-21.jpg

What’s Next For Lucid Group?

Bullish traders saw a large move upward in the sideways channel and are now looking for a period of consolidation before the stock continues to form higher lows. Bulls would then like to see the stock break above the resistance level.

Bears would like to see the stock begin to fall toward the $17 level and break below. The stock is holding the $17 level as support, so a break below this level might cause a further bearish push.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Where Cramer Stands On Tesla, Fisker Following Mixed Analyst Ratings

Where Cramer Stands On Tesla, Fisker Following Mixed Analyst Ratings

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were featured on Jim Cramer's "Mad Dash" segment Thursday morning. read more
BlackBerry, Lucid, Alibaba, SmileDirectClub And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

BlackBerry, Lucid, Alibaba, SmileDirectClub And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

SmileDirectClub Inc. read more
Why Lucid Group Stock Looks Like It's Starting To Heat Up

Why Lucid Group Stock Looks Like It's Starting To Heat Up

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) shares are trading higher after the company's Lucid Air Dream Edition Range received an official EPA rating of 520 miles of range. It's the longest range of an electric vehicle yet, beating the Tesla Model S by 115 miles. read more
GameStop, Skillz, AMC, Alibaba, Lucid And More: Stocks on WallStreetBets Radar Today

GameStop, Skillz, AMC, Alibaba, Lucid And More: Stocks on WallStreetBets Radar Today

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), Skillz Inc. read more