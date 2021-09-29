Why Are Neonode Shares Trading Higher Today?
- Korean contactless solution provider Doostek chose Neonode Inc (NASDAQ:NEON) reseller TNB Tech for contactless self-check-in kiosk trials at a Korean airport featuring Neonode contactless touch technology.
- Doostek developed a contactless kiosk solution for airport self-check-in after a successful testing period of Neonode touch sensor modules.
- The contactless retrofit solution, called Touch Catch, has been installed on several self-check-in kiosks at the Korean airport.
- The field trial, which began in May 2021, is still ongoing, with Doostek and the airport currently monitoring user experience and passenger response.
- Price Action: NEON shares traded higher by 25.8% at $11.7 on the last check Wednesday.
