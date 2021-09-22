fbpx

Why Are Electric Last Mile Solutions Shares Hot Today?

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 22, 2021 12:54 pm
Why Are Electric Last Mile Solutions Shares Hot Today?
  • Pure-play commercial electric vehicle company Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ELMSwon a binding purchase order for 1,000 units of its Urban Delivery vehicle from its distribution partner, Randy Marion Automotive Group.
  • The start of production for the Urban Delivery took place on September 20.
  • Electric Last Mile Solutions aims to ship its first units from its production facility in Mishawaka, Indiana, on September 28.
  • Price Action: ELMS shares traded higher by 11.50% at $7.99 on the last check Wednesday.

