Why Are Electric Last Mile Solutions Shares Hot Today?
- Pure-play commercial electric vehicle company Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ELMS) won a binding purchase order for 1,000 units of its Urban Delivery vehicle from its distribution partner, Randy Marion Automotive Group.
- The start of production for the Urban Delivery took place on September 20.
- Electric Last Mile Solutions aims to ship its first units from its production facility in Mishawaka, Indiana, on September 28.
- Price Action: ELMS shares traded higher by 11.50% at $7.99 on the last check Wednesday.
