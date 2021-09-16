fbpx

Where Could Fisker's Stock Be Headed In The Next Few Days

byTyler Bundy
September 16, 2021 3:06 pm
Where Could Fisker's Stock Be Headed In The Next Few Days

Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) shares are trading lower Thursday after the company received a downgrade to Neutral from BofA Securities. The firm also lowered its price target to $18.

Fisker was down 4.51% at $12.61 at last check Thursday afternoon.

Fisker Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares have been falling for the past couple of months in what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern. Shares fell closer to support Thursday.
  • The stock had narrowing highs and lows until it broke above the highs and saw a bullish push. Now, the stock is cooling off and looking to have a period of consolidation before the run may continue.
  • The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock looks to be in a phase of bearish sentiment.
  • The stock may find resistance near each of these moving averages in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been falling lower the past few days and now sits at 33, nearing the oversold zone. This shows the stock has seen more selling pressure than buying pressure in the recent weeks.

fsrdaily9-16-21.png

What’s Next For Fisker?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock break above the pattern resistance and make a push higher. Bulls would then like to see some consolidation before the stock could make a further move higher.

Bears would like to see the stock continue to fall and eventually fall below pattern support. A break below pattern support could cause the stock to see a further bearish push in the future.

Photo: Courtesy Fisker

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.



