Newegg Commerce Stock Gains After Upbeat 2H, FY21 Outlook

byShivani Kumaresan
September 13, 2021 8:04 am

  • Online retailer Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:NEGG) has announced its financial forecasts for the six-month and full-year periods ending December 31, 2021. The company expects second-half FY21 sales of $1.2 billion and net income of $14.5 million to $18.5 million.
  • Newegg Commerce sees FY21 sales of $2.4 billion and net income of $36.1 million to $40.1 million.
  • "We expect to see continued strength in customer demand for technology products and anticipate a good holiday season, brought about in part by our deeper engagement with customers, our overall strength, and the execution of our growth strategies," said CFO Robert Chang.
  • Newegg is considering various compensatory measures to reward, incentivize and retain its employee workforce. Newegg will be filing a registration statement on Form S-8 to register 75.74 million of its common shares issuable pursuant to the Newegg Inc. Fourth Amended and Restated 2005 Incentive Award Plan.
  • Newegg is also exploring avenues to raise additional capital, including the possibility of offering newly issued common shares.
  • The company announced a temporary, limited trading window for restricted shares.
  • Price Action: NEGG shares are trading higher by 6.51% at $18.50 in premarket trade on the last check Monday.

