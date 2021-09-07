fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.54
381.03
+ 0.14%
BTC/USD
-6260.16
46403.74
-11.89%
DIA
-2.68
356.82
-0.76%
SPY
-1.52
454.60
-0.34%
TLT
-1.25
149.43
-0.84%
GLD
-3.32
174.38
-1.94%

Riot Blockchain Is Taking A Dive Today: Technicals To Watch

byTyler Bundy
September 7, 2021 3:24 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Riot Blockchain Is Taking A Dive Today: Technicals To Watch

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares are trading lower Tuesday. The stock is likely moving lower alongside the cryptocurrency market.

Many cryptocurrencies are moving down following the leaders of the market Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Riot Blockchain was down 6.6% at $32.14 at time of publication.

See Also: What's Going On With Crypto Today? Bitcoin Rejected At Major Resistance, Crashes Market

Riot Blockchain Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock looks to have formed a higher low and is potentially beginning to form into what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern.
  • The $40 price level is an area where the stock has struggled to cross above in the past. The higher low trendline has been holding as support for a time and may continue to in the future.
  • The stock crossed below both the 50-day moving average (green), and the 200-day moving average (blue) Tuesday, indicating the sentiment in the stock is likely turning bearish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a potential area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) took a dive lower today and moved down to 40 on the indicator. This shows a large amount of selling pressure entered the stock Tuesday and there are now more sellers than buyers.

riotdaily9-7-21.png

What’s Next For Riot Blockchain?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock bounce at support and head higher toward resistance. Bulls would then like to see the stock break above resistance and be able to consolidate above the level.

Bears want to see the stock continue to trade below the moving averages and hold below them to maintain bearish sentiment. Bears would also like to see the stock drop below the higher low trendline for a possible change in trend.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Is Bitcoin Stock Riot Blockchain About To Break Out?

An ascending triangle pattern has formed on the chart of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT). It's a bullish pattern and it could mean shares are about to move higher. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Apple, GE, Netflix, Tesla, Visa And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the last week. Last week's bullish calls included two FAANG stocks, a Bitcoin play and an industrial giant. read more

Marathon Digital Vs. Riot Blockchain: Which Bitcoin Stock Looks Better?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc. read more

6 Stocks To Watch Today As Bitcoin Regains Momentum

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded nearly 12% higher in the early hours of Monday, here are six stocks to look out for today as the apex cryptocurrency regains its upwards momentum. read more