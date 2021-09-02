fbpx

Liquid Media Shares Jump On iNDIEFLIX Deal

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 2, 2021 3:45 pm
  • Entertainment company Liquid Media Group Ltd (NASDAQ:YVRagreed to acquire educational entertainment provider, iNDIEFLIX Group Inc, for up to 2.5 million shares of Liquid priced at $2.00 per share as planned.
  • The offer price implies a 9.3% premium to Liquid's closing price of $1.83 on September 1.
  • In addition to providing significant benefit to producers of purposeful, social impact content, iNDIEFLIX will also assist Liquid to drive growth and shareholder value in the months and years ahead, Liquid CEO Ronald Thomson said.
  • iNDIEFLIX is a global subscription video-on-demand streaming service focused on content with a purpose. 
  • Liquid held $8.3 million in cash and equivalents as of May 31.
  • Price Action: YVR shares traded higher by 11.50% at $2.04 on the last check Thursday.

