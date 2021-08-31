fbpx

QQQ
-0.19
380.45
-0.05%
BTC/USD
+ 300.96
47283.87
+ 0.64%
DIA
-0.13
354.21
-0.04%
SPY
-0.48
452.71
-0.11%
TLT
-1.11
150.96
-0.74%
GLD
+ 0.45
168.90
+ 0.27%

PayPal Stock Is Gearing Up To See A Breakout In The Near Future

byTyler Bundy
August 31, 2021 1:21 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
PayPal Stock Is Gearing Up To See A Breakout In The Near Future

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares are moving Tuesday, a day after the stock popped amid speculation the company will update its app to allow stock trading for U.S. customers.

PayPal is down 0.53% at $286.94 at the time of publication.

See Also: Is PayPal Getting Into The Stock Trading Game?

PayPal Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock recently bounced off of support and is heading higher in what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern.
  • The stock trades below the 50-day moving average (green), but above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is likely facing a period of consolidation.
  • The 50-day moving average may hold as an area of resistance, while the 200-day moving average may act as an area of resistance.
  • The $310 price level has held as resistance multiple times in the past and may continue to act as resistance in the future. The higher low trendline is somewhere the stock has to hold as support and may also continue to in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been moving up the past couple of weeks and now sits at 56. This shows the stock has seen an increase in buying pressure.

pypldaily8-31-21.png

What’s Next For PayPal?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock be able to stay above the higher low trendline until the price crosses above resistance. If the stock can break past resistance, then bulls would like to see a move higher and a period of consolidation following.

Bearish traders would like to see the stock fall below the higher low trendline and be able to hold below it. Bears also want to see the stock cross below the 200-day moving average. If these things were to happen the stock may see a change in trend and sentiment.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why PayPal Is One Of This Investor's Core Holdings

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is trading higher Monday after reports suggesting the company is exploring the launch of a stock trading feature on its platform.  read more

Should You Buy The Dip In PayPal?

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares dropped roughly 10% following the company's second-quarter earnings, but Bank of America analyst Jason Kupferberg says investors shouldn’t hesitate to buy the dip in the digital payment giant. read more

Why PayPal Stock Could Forge A Technical Rebound If It Holds This Key Level

PayPal Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) opened more than 5% lower following its second-quarter earnings print on July 29. read more

8 Best Growth Stocks For The Second Half Of 2021

Despite inflationary pressures and the possibility of a Fed interest rate hike in the offing, growth stocks have continued the momentum gained in 2020. All three major indices recorded double-digit gains in the first half of 2021. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq added 12.7%, 14.4% and 12.5%, respectively, in the first six months of the year. read more