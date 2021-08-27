fbpx

Akoustis Shares Jump On Volume Order Win For WiFi 6 XBAW Filters

byAnusuya Lahiri
August 27, 2021 9:50 am
Akoustis Shares Jump On Volume Order Win For WiFi 6 XBAW Filters
  • Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTSwon a volume commercial order for its patented WiFi 6 XBAW filters from its second WiFi 6 OEM customer. The financial terms of the order remain undisclosed.
  • First shipments of RF Filters to its 2nd WiFi 6 OEM customer to start in the current quarter.
  • Akoustics plans to increase the annual production capacity at its New York fab by the end of calendar 2021 to 500 million filters per year.
  • Both WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E remain significant market opportunities for Akoustis and expect to receive multiple new design wins in the coming months.
  • Price Action: AKTS shares traded higher by 9.38% at $9.56 on the last check Friday.

