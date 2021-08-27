Akoustis Shares Jump On Volume Order Win For WiFi 6 XBAW Filters
- Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) won a volume commercial order for its patented WiFi 6 XBAW filters from its second WiFi 6 OEM customer. The financial terms of the order remain undisclosed.
- First shipments of RF Filters to its 2nd WiFi 6 OEM customer to start in the current quarter.
- Akoustics plans to increase the annual production capacity at its New York fab by the end of calendar 2021 to 500 million filters per year.
- Both WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E remain significant market opportunities for Akoustis and expect to receive multiple new design wins in the coming months.
- Price Action: AKTS shares traded higher by 9.38% at $9.56 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.