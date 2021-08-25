fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.13
374.25
+ 0.03%
BTC/USD
-758.87
48729.98
-1.53%
DIA
+ 1.07
352.67
+ 0.3%
SPY
+ 1.25
446.72
+ 0.28%
TLT
-1.02
150.30
-0.68%
GLD
-1.11
169.76
-0.66%

BlackBerry Stock Starts Curling Higher: What's Next?

byJim Swanson
August 25, 2021 11:35 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BlackBerry Stock Starts Curling Higher: What's Next?

BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE:BB) is trading higher Wednesday, likely moving on continued momentum after the stock saw a large move Tuesday. The stock was trending on social media websites Wednesday morning.

BlackBerry's stock was up 1.35% at $11.25 at last check.

See Also: Jim Cramer Tries To Rationalize The Surge In Meme Stocks

BlackBerry Daily Chart Analysis

  • BlackBerry looks to have found a base and has started to push higher, possibly beginning to form what technical traders call a cup pattern.
  • The stock trades above both the 50-day moving average (green), and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating recent sentiment has been bullish.
  • These moving averages may both hold as an area of support in the future.
  • The stock looks to have found a base near the $9.50 level and was able to hold this as support. If the stock can begin to form higher lows, it may start an uptrend.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) moved higher the past couple of days and now sits at 60. This shows there has been an increase in the amount of buyers in the stock.

bbdaily8-25-21.png

What’s Next For BlackBerry?

Bullish traders are hoping to see higher lows begin to form. If higher lows begin to form, the stock may start uptrending and move higher throughout the coming weeks.

Bearish traders would like to see the stock begin to fall and drop back below the $9.50 level. This could cause the stock to see a possible further push. Bears also want to see the stock drop below the moving averages for a possible change in sentiment.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

GameStop Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest After Long Pause; AMC, Alibaba, BlackBerry, Clover Health Other Top Trends

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) has re-emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum after a long hiatus, while AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. read more

BlackBerry Stock Must Fight To Hold This Key Level: Here's Why

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) was a top trending stock on r/WallStreetBets again on Thursday despite not having the typical characteristics of a Reddit darling. read more

BlackBerry Bulls Vs. Bears: Who's Gonna Win The Battle?

BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB) shares are trading higher Thursday alongside other favorites from Reddit’s WallStreetBets community. The stock has been consolidating sideways for a time and could be on the move soon. BlackBerry was up 5.67 at $10.43 at last check Thursday. read more

BlackBerry Stock Squeezes Higher — Can It Smoke Shorts Again?

On Tuesday, BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) announced its QNX OS for Safety technology will deploy in South Korea’s s Traffic’s Communications-based Train Control System. read more