Vivos Therapeutics Stock Is Moving Higher On FDA Approval For Its Sleep Apnea Device
- The FDA has granted 510(k) clearance to Vivos Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ:VVOS) mmRNA (modified mandibular Repositioning Nighttime Appliance) obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) device.
- The device is indicated for mild to moderate OSA, sleep-disordered breathing, and snoring in adults.
- The approval paves the way for expanded insurance reimbursement coverage for the mmRNA device and potential future government contracts and reimbursement.
- Separately, the FDA has denied Vivos' previously submitted, additional 510(k) application for its DNA appliance.
- The DNA appliance is already registered with the FDA as a Class I device for palatal expansion and is currently being used by Vivos-trained clinicians accordingly.
- Vivos expects to appeal the FDA's decision or resubmit the 510(k) application to the FDA in the coming weeks.
- Price Action: VVOS shares are up 41.9% at $5.45 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
