fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
367.73
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 823.22
50145.69
+ 1.67%
DIA
-0.03
351.19
-0.01%
SPY
-0.11
443.47
-0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
150.55
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
166.68
+ 0.01%

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Is Moving Higher On FDA Approval For Its Sleep Apnea Device

byVandana Singh
August 23, 2021 7:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Vivos Therapeutics Stock Is Moving Higher On FDA Approval For Its Sleep Apnea Device
  • The FDA has granted 510(k) clearance to Vivos Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ:VVOS) mmRNA (modified mandibular Repositioning Nighttime Appliance) obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) device.
  • The device is indicated for mild to moderate OSA, sleep-disordered breathing, and snoring in adults.
  • The approval paves the way for expanded insurance reimbursement coverage for the mmRNA device and potential future government contracts and reimbursement.
  • Separately, the FDA has denied Vivos' previously submitted, additional 510(k) application for its DNA appliance. 
  • The DNA appliance is already registered with the FDA as a Class I device for palatal expansion and is currently being used by Vivos-trained clinicians accordingly. 
  • Vivos expects to appeal the FDA's decision or resubmit the 510(k) application to the FDA in the coming weeks. 
  • Related: Suffers' Lose Sleep After Philips' Recall Of Sleep Apnea Machine: WSJ
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: VVOS shares are up 41.9% at $5.45 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General