Why Jon Najarian Is Buying Disney Calls Ahead Of Earnings

byAdam Eckert
August 12, 2021 1:55 pm
Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) could surprise to the upside when it reports earnings later today, Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian said Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

The implied volatility of Disney's stock has been trending lower since February, Najarian said. This implies that most people aren't expecting the stock to move much following the report.

"I think that they might actually have some positives to say," Najarian said.

See Also: Why This Media Expert Is Cautious Ahead Of Disney's Earnings Report

He thinks the calls are too cheap so he's comfortable holding through earnings: "I think this one could zoom to the upside."

Disney is set to announce its fiscal third-quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes.

DIS Price Action: Disney has traded as high as $203.02 and as low as $117.23 over a 52-week period.

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 0.10% at $178.27.

