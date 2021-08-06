fbpx

QQQ
-1.62
371.29
-0.44%
DIA
+ 1.42
349.19
+ 0.41%
SPY
+ 0.74
441.02
+ 0.17%
TLT
-2.51
152.80
-1.67%
GLD
-4.21
173.07
-2.49%

Why Zynga's Earnings Dip Is Potentially A Great Opportunity For Bulls

byTyler Bundy
August 6, 2021 3:57 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Zynga's Earnings Dip Is Potentially A Great Opportunity For Bulls

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares plummeted lower Friday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected sales results for the second quarter. The company also reported it plans to buy StarLark for $525 million in cash and stock.

Zynga was down 18.22% at $7.99 at last check Friday.

See Also: Thinking About Buying Stock In Petco, Shake Shack Or Zynga?

zngadaily8-6-21.png

Zynga Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares took a large dip following earnings, the price looks to have bounced off an old support level.
  • The stock is trading below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment in the stock has been bearish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of resistance in the future.
  • The $7.75 level was once resistance before the stock crossed above it, then the level turned into support and fell near this price Friday. The $11 has been at resistance in the past.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) dumped lower and now sits at 14 on the indicator. This means there was a very large amount of sellers getting rid of shares.

What’s Next For Zynga?

Bullish traders would like to see the stock bounce at the support level and hold above $7.75. If the stock can hold above $7.75 it could start to form higher lows and head toward the $11 resistance.

Bears would like to see the stock fall below the support level and begin to hold it as resistance. If this were to happen the stock could be ready to see another downward push.

Photo: Courtesy Zynga

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Game Names Looking Attractive; Goldman Likes EA And Take-Two Interactive

'Pachter Factor' Talks Nintendo, Virtual Reality And Gaming Stocks

3 Gaming Stocks To Play Other Than Roblox

Gaming stocks have soared over the past year as children and adults alike searched for ways to pass the time while being stuck at home during COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home orders. read more

Benzinga's Weekly Bulls And Bears: GameStop, Intel, Lyft, Tilray, Twitter And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The week's bullish calls included a social media leader, a ride-sharing play and an unloved apparel stock. read more