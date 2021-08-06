fbpx

QQQ
-1.66
371.33
-0.45%
DIA
+ 1.56
349.05
+ 0.44%
SPY
+ 0.87
440.89
+ 0.2%
TLT
-2.30
152.59
-1.53%
GLD
-4.00
172.86
-2.37%

Microvast May Be Ready To See A Breakout Soon

byTyler Bundy
August 6, 2021 12:37 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Microvast May Be Ready To See A Breakout Soon

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) shares are trading higher Friday, moving up after Reddit’s WallStreetBets community found it and pushed the stock higher.

On Wednesday, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Microvast with an Underweight rating and announced a price target of $6.

Microvast was up 13.85% at $11.92 at last check.

See Also: Microvast Sees High WallStreetBets Interest As Stock Surges 20%

Microvast Daily Chart Analysis

  • After catching the eye of retail traders, the stock saw a large run-up and is nearing resistance in a falling wedge pattern.
  • The stock trades above the 50-day moving average (green), but below the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is likely facing a period of consolidation.
  • The 50-day moving average may hold as support while the stock could find resistance near the 200-day moving average.
  • The price will likely continue to be condensed between the narrowing highs and lows until it breaks above pattern resistance or support.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been pushing higher the past few days and now sits at 63 on the indicator. This means there have been many buyers moving into the stock the past few days.

mvstdaily8-6-21.png

What’s Next For Microvast?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock continue to climb and break out of the wedge pattern. If the stock can break out and see some consolidation while holding gains, it may be ready for its next leg up.

Bearish traders would like to see the stock fall back down to pattern support. Following this, bears want to see the stock break below pattern support and see a further downward push.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Microvast Sees High WallStreetBets Interest As Stock Surges 20% — Robinhood, AMD, AMC, MicroVision Other Top Trends

Robinhood Markets Inc. read more

Robinhood Remains Top WallStreetBets Interest By Far As Stock Surges 50% — AMD, AMC, Moderna Other Top Trends

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Wednesday night, while Advanced Micro Devices Inc. read more

Microvast May Be Turning Around After News

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) shares are trading higher Friday likely on continued momentum after the company announced it will form a partnership with eVersum. Together, the companies will develop state-of-the-art battery solutions for electric vehicles. read more