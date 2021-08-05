fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.33
365.01
+ 0.63%
DIA
+ 2.56
345.43
+ 0.74%
SPY
+ 2.64
436.34
+ 0.6%
TLT
-0.77
151.83
-0.51%
GLD
-0.68
170.21
-0.4%

Hill International Secures Five-Year Program Management Contract To Support Miami-Dade County Aviation Department

byAkanksha
August 5, 2021 4:27 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Hill International Secures Five-Year Program Management Contract To Support Miami-Dade County Aviation Department
  • Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) has been awarded a contract to provide program management services for the Miami-Dade County Aviation Department's (MDAD) $5 billion Capital Improvement Program (CIP).
  • The program encompasses Miami International Airport and all the County's executive and general aviation airports and will support modernization projects over the next 15 years. 
  • Hill's contract is for the initial five years of the program, with the potential to execute two additional five-year extensions. Financial terms not disclosed.
  • Price Action: HIL shares closed higher by 5.17% at $2.22 on Thursday.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Contracts Movers Trading Ideas