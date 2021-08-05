fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.91
365.43
+ 0.52%
DIA
+ 1.98
346.01
+ 0.57%
SPY
+ 1.95
437.03
+ 0.44%

Astra Space Shares Skyrocket On Multi-Launch Contract And First Launch With Department Of Defense

byAkanksha
August 5, 2021 11:54 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Astra Space Shares Skyrocket On Multi-Launch Contract And First Launch With Department Of Defense
  • Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR) plans to begin a launch window for its first commercial orbital launch with the United States Space Force at 1:00 PM PT on Friday, August 27, 2021, and open through Saturday, September 11, 2021.
  • Astra is under contract to perform a second launch later this year.
  • Space Force contracted the launch through the Defense Innovation Unit's Other Transaction Agreement with Astra. Space Force will be launching a test payload for the Space Test Program (STP-27AD1).
  • STP-27AD1 will be conducted from Astra's Kodiak Spaceport at the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska.
  • Price Action: ASTR shares trading higher by 35.1% at $11.15 on the last check Thursday.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Dennis Dick On Virgin Galactic's Stock: 'What Do We Have To Look Forward To?'

On Monday’s PreMarket Prep, Dennis Dick, and Spencer Israel discussed the large gap up in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) at the open of the premarket session, and why the subsequent drop was not a good sign.  read more

5 Stocks Retail Investors Have Eyes On Amid Richard Branson-Fueled Space Excitement

Here are five names retail investors are watching on Monday in the aftermath of Sir Richard Branson’s successful test space flight on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s (NYSE: SPCE) Unity 22 craft. read more

Virgin Galactic, Astra Space, Palantir — 3 Stocks To Watch Today On High Retail-Investor Interest

These three stocks are seeing high interest across social media early Friday.  Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE): The spaceflight company that aims to take tourists to space claims to be “opening space for good.” read more