Astra Space Shares Skyrocket On Multi-Launch Contract And First Launch With Department Of Defense
- Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR) plans to begin a launch window for its first commercial orbital launch with the United States Space Force at 1:00 PM PT on Friday, August 27, 2021, and open through Saturday, September 11, 2021.
- Astra is under contract to perform a second launch later this year.
- Space Force contracted the launch through the Defense Innovation Unit's Other Transaction Agreement with Astra. Space Force will be launching a test payload for the Space Test Program (STP-27AD1).
- STP-27AD1 will be conducted from Astra's Kodiak Spaceport at the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska.
- Price Action: ASTR shares trading higher by 35.1% at $11.15 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.