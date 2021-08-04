fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.53
366.28
+ 0.14%
DIA
-3.14
354.23
-0.89%
SPY
-2.13
443.28
-0.48%
TLT
+ 0.31
150.44
+ 0.21%
GLD
+ 0.09
169.40
+ 0.05%

Micron Technology Stock Is Getting Ready To Break A Key Level

byTyler Bundy
August 4, 2021 5:24 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Micron Technology Stock Is Getting Ready To Break A Key Level

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares were trading higher Wednesday. The stock looks to be forming a pattern and could see a breakout soon

Micron Technology was up 1.39% at $81.98 at the close. Here's a look at technical levels for the stock. mudaily8-4-21.png

Micron Technology Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares look to be trading in what technical traders call a bullish flag pattern and could see a breakout soon.
  • The stock is trading above both the 50-day moving average (green), and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment in the stock is likely turning bullish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of support in the future.
  • The bullish flag occurs after a bullish run where price falls in a downtrending channel until price breaks over resistance or under support.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been moving higher and now sits at the 60 mark. This means there are more buyers in the stock than there are sellers.

What’s Next For Micron Technology?

Bullish traders would like to see the stock break above the pattern resistance and start moving higher. Bulls want to see the stock breakout and move higher. After a breakout they'd like to see the stock consolidate while holding its gains.

Bears would like to see the stock fall below the pattern support and start to move lower. If the stock can stay lower than pattern support and consolidate, it could see a further downward push.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

eBay And Starbucks Power The QQQ Higher Thursday

U.S. indices continued to rebound Thursday following Monday's weakness and as investors weigh recent earnings. Investors also continue to monitor Delta variant news, which has caused volatility in reopening names. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Exxon, GM, Netflix, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included oil, automaker and semiconductor giants. read more

Micron, Nvidia, AMD, TSMC, Or Intel? One Semiconductor Stock Emerged As Clear Winner In 2021 First-Half Gains

Amid the ongoing semiconductor shortages that have plagued the global automotive, smartphone and appliance chip supplies since last year, shares of the companies making those chips have done well in the first half of 2021. read more

Virgin Galactic Joins Clover Health, AMC, Wish, AMD Among Top WallStreetBets Interests

Space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) and exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) have joined Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: read more