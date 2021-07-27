fbpx

QQQ
-0.96
369.45
-0.26%
DIA
-1.90
353.31
-0.54%
SPY
-1.85
442.87
-0.42%
TLT
+ 1.40
146.66
+ 0.95%
GLD
+ 0.71
167.45
+ 0.42%

Why Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

byHenry Khederian
July 27, 2021 8:52 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) shares are trading higher by 116% at $6.74 Tuesday morning after the company announced it entered a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Bayon Therapeutics for roughly $7.1 million.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company's lead product EGP-437 incorporates a reformulated topically active corticosteroid, Dexamethasone Phosphate, that is delivered into the ocular tissues through a proprietary drug delivery system, the EyeGate II Delivery System. 

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week high of $8.18 and a 52-week low of $3.10.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

EyeGate Pharma Stock Jumps On Initiation Of Proof Of Concept Trial With DHODH Inhibitor In Ophthalmology Indications

4 Possible Catalysts On Eyegate's Horizon

Chardan Initiates Eyegate Pharma At Buy, Sets $6 Target

4 More Biotech IPO's to Go Public This Week