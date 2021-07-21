Why NeuroMetrix Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) shares are trading higher by 153% at $25.41 on continued upward momentum after the company announced that its Quell device has received Breakthrough Designation from the FDA for treating the symptoms of fibromyalgia in adults.

NeuroMetrix is a commercial-stage healthcare company. Its core business activities are integrated with in-house capabilities spanning product development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and compliance, sales and marketing and customer support.

NeuroMetrix produces bioelectrical and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders and diabetes. The company's product line includes wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests.

NeuroMetrix has a 52-week high of $38.67 and a 52-week low of $1.39.