Why Meta Materials Shares Are Popping Off Today

byHenry Khederian
July 21, 2021 10:41 am
Shares of oil & gas companies, including Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT), are trading higher Tuesday morning as oil continues to rebound after falling on Monday following an OPEC+ supply agreement and have rebounded for the session. The upward move comes despite a build in US crude inventories.

Meta Materials delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials.

Meta Materials' extensive technology platform enables global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive and clean energy.

Meta Materials shares are trading higher by 23.4% at $3.94. Meta Materials has a 52-week high of $21.76 and a 52-week low of $0.42.

