Why SeaWorld Shares Are Surging Today

byHenry Khederian
July 20, 2021 10:40 am
SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) shares are trading higher Tuesday morning amid a rebound in reopening stocks, which dipped on Monday amid Delta variant concerns.

SeaWorld Entertainment operates in the United States leisure industry. Its core business is the operation of theme parks and entertainment facilities involving sea animals across the country under prominent brands such as SeaWorld, Sea Rescue and Busch Gardens.

Seaworld also operates a reservations-only attraction offering interaction with marine animals known as Discovery Cove and a seasonal park under the name Sesame Place. The company generates most of its revenue from selling admission to the theme parks.

SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week high of $58.26 and a 52-week low of $13.91. At the time of publication, shares were trading 4.49% higher at $45.15. 

