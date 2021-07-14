fbpx
Why Lululemon Shares Are Trading Higher Today

byHenry Khederian
July 14, 2021 1:14 pm
Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) shares are trading higher by 3.7% at $384.45 after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $447 price target.

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes and markets athletic apparel and accessories for women, men and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running.

Lululemon Athletica also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 500 company-owned stores in 17 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week high of $399.90 and a 52-week low of $269.28.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

