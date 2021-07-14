Why Camber Energy Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Camber Energy Inc (NASDAQ:CEI) shares are trading higher by 11.2% at $0.61 after the company announced it closed a $15 million investment from an institutional investor. The company also announced it extended the maturity date of existing promissory notes from Dec 2022 to Jan 2024.

Camber Energy is active in the oil and gas market. The company is engaged in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations.

The company operates exclusively in the onshore United States oil and natural gas industry. Its sales are made on a month-to-month basis, and title transfer occurs when the oil is loaded onto the purchaser's truck.

Camber Energy has a 52-week high of $3.10 and a 52-week low of $0.46.