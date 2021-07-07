Why Smart Global Holdings Shares Are Surging Today

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) shares are trading higher by 13.4% at $53.94 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued fourth-quarter EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.

SMART Global Holdings Inc is a designer and manufacturer of electronic products focused on memory and computing technology areas. It specializes in application-specific product development and support for customers in the enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) markets.

SMART Global Holdings operates in three primary product areas: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products which is the key revenue driver and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions.

SMART Global Holdings has a 52-week high of $57.69 and a 52-week low of $23.54.