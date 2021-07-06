Why Frontier Communications Parent Shares Are Moving Today

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ:FYBR) shares are trading higher by 4.3% at $29.20 Tuesday after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $42 price target.

Frontier Communications Parent offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. It offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses.

Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week high of $30.30 and a 52-week low of $23.24.