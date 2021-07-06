fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.08
358.56
+ 0.02%
DIA
-3.10
351.04
-0.89%
SPY
-2.36
436.08
-0.54%
TLT
+ 1.12
143.92
+ 0.77%
GLD
+ 0.66
166.63
+ 0.39%

Why Frontier Communications Parent Shares Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
July 6, 2021 12:32 pm
Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ:FYBR) shares are trading higher by 4.3% at $29.20 Tuesday after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $42 price target.

Frontier Communications Parent offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. It offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses.

Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week high of $30.30 and a 52-week low of $23.24.

