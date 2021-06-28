Is It Time To Buy GE's Stock?

Shares of the General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) are getting close to a support level, which could be a buy signal.

$12.75 level has been a support level for GE since the middle of April.

Shares have fallen to this level three times, and each time there was more demand for the stock than there was supply. It put a halt to the sell-off and shares staged a rebound afterward.

Now, GE's stock is getting close to this important level once again. There’s a chance the bulls take control and push shares higher, just like they did the last three times.