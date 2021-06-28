fbpx
Why Paysafe Shares Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
June 28, 2021 8:10 am
Paysafe Ltd (NYSE:PSFE) shares are trading higher by 3.8% Monday morning after Cowen analyst George Mihalos initiated coverage on Paysafe with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $15.

Paysafe is an integrated payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions.

Paysafe provides payment solutions through three primary lines of business: Integrated Processing, Digital Wallet, and eCash Solutions. The company derives a majority of revenue from the U.S., followed by Germany and the U.K.

Paysafe has a 52-week high of $19.57 and a 52-week low of $9.60.

