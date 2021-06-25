fbpx
QQQ
-0.57
350.46
-0.16%
DIA
+ 2.40
339.58
+ 0.7%
SPY
+ 1.13
423.98
+ 0.26%
TLT
-1.75
145.25
-1.22%
GLD
+ 0.42
165.62
+ 0.25%

Trade Desk Stock Makes A Big Move, But Is It Enough?

byMark Putrino
June 25, 2021 11:33 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Trade Desk Stock Makes A Big Move, But Is It Enough?

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have made a large move higher — but they have reached a level that has acted as resistance before.

In March and at the end of April, TTD reached the $76 level. But both times it ran into a wall of sellers, rolled over and moved lower.

Now TTD has reached this important level once again.

If the shares can trade above $76 and hold on for a few days, it could mean the sellers who created the resistance have left the market. This sets the stage for another move higher.

But if they can’t, there’s a chance the bears take control again and the stock heads lower like it did the last two times.

ttd.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Trade Desk Stock Is Forming Into A Pennant Pattern, Could See A Breakout

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) shares are moving up as retail traders push the stock higher amid strength in advertising technology stocks after Google announced it's delaying the phase-out of third-party cookies on Chrome until 2023. read more

Cathie Wood Seems To Be Bullish On Elon Musk-Led SpaceX's 3D Printer Supplier Velo3D — And More

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday bought in more shares of the blank-check company Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SPFR), the hedge fund's second such purchase for its newest fund Ark Space Exploration & Innovation (NYSE: read more

Which SaaS Stock Will Grow The Most By 2025?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios via stocks, options and forex trading. read more

14 Popular Tech Stocks With Room To Run

KeyBanc initiated coverage of 14 popular tech stocks on Tuesday and is bullish on the long-term opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Online Services: Patterson said ANGI Homeservices has been improving its execution and is benefitting from an acceleration in digital home services. read more