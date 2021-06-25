Trade Desk Stock Makes A Big Move, But Is It Enough?

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have made a large move higher — but they have reached a level that has acted as resistance before.

In March and at the end of April, TTD reached the $76 level. But both times it ran into a wall of sellers, rolled over and moved lower.

Now TTD has reached this important level once again.

If the shares can trade above $76 and hold on for a few days, it could mean the sellers who created the resistance have left the market. This sets the stage for another move higher.

But if they can’t, there’s a chance the bears take control again and the stock heads lower like it did the last two times.