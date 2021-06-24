fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.16
345.58
+ 0.62%
DIA
+ 3.37
335.41
+ 0.99%
SPY
+ 2.57
420.03
+ 0.61%

Why Shake Shack Shares Are Surging Today

byHenry Khederian
June 24, 2021 1:41 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) shares are trading higher by 10% at $108.93 Thursday afternoon. The company earlier in the week announced plans to open new locations in China. The stock could also be gaining amid restaurant reopenings.

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine and other products.

As of December 30, 2020, Shake Shack operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Shake Shack was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Shake Shack has a 52-week high of $138.38 and a 52-week low of $47.12.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

PreMarket Prep Recap: Qiagen Pulls The Rug Out From Investors Banking On A Deal, Bad Data Equals Bad Price Action For Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

These Are The Stocks Being Traded By Some Of The Top Traders On Webull

Facebook, Shake Shack And More 'Fast Money' Picks For November 6

PreMarket Prep Recap: All About The Jobs Number