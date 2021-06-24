Why Shake Shack Shares Are Surging Today

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) shares are trading higher by 10% at $108.93 Thursday afternoon. The company earlier in the week announced plans to open new locations in China. The stock could also be gaining amid restaurant reopenings.

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine and other products.

As of December 30, 2020, Shake Shack operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Shake Shack was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Shake Shack has a 52-week high of $138.38 and a 52-week low of $47.12.