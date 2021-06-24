Why Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Are Moving Today

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares were trading higher by 6% at $31.09 Thursday morning after BofA Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $38 price target.

Bed Bath & Beyond has been a popular stock among retail investors on social media throughout 2021.

Bed Bath & Beyond is a home furnishings retailer, operating around 1,020 stores in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico.

Stores carry an assortment of branded bed and bath accessories, kitchen textiles, and cooking supplies. In addition to 834 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, the company operates 132 Buy Buy Baby stores and 54 Harmon Face Values stores.