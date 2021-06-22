Why SilverSun Technologies Shares Are Surging Today

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) shares are trading higher by 18% at $10 after the company announced a cash dividend.

The Board of Directors for SilverSun Technologies declared a special cash dividend of 60 cents per share. The record date for the special cash dividend will be July 9, 2021, and the payment date will be July 16, 2021.

SilverSun Technologies is a business application, technology, and consulting company. It is engaged in providing strategies and solutions to meet information, technology and business management needs. Its services and technologies enable customers to manage, protect and monetize their enterprise assets in the cloud.

The company has a network services practice, which provides managed services, hosting, business continuity, cloud, e-mail and web services.