Why Cassava Sciences Shares Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
June 21, 2021 2:26 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares are trading higher by 11.2% at $88.50 after the company highlighted clinical development progress and provided guidance on upcoming data releases for simufilam, the company's lead drug candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease.

Cassava Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in developing a scientific approach for the treatment and detection of Alzheimer's disease. Its therapeutic product candidate is called simufilam, and it is a novel treatment for Alzheimer's disease; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is called SavaDx, and it is a novel way to detect the presence of Alzheimer's disease from a small sample of blood, possibly years before the overt appearance of clinical symptoms.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

