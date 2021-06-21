fbpx
Is GE's Stock About To Make A Big Move?

byMark Putrino
June 21, 2021 11:36 am
Is GE's Stock About To Make A Big Move?

There’s a good chance shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) make a big move over the next few days.

What To Know: GE shares have dropped to an important support level. When shares reach these levels, they tend to either rebound or break down. They usually don’t stay around the level for too long.

In April and again in May, GE fell to the $12.75 level. On both of these occasions, a rebound followed. There’s a chance that it happens again.

What's Next: If the support level breaks, it means the buyers who created the support are gone. This will force sellers to accept lower prices for their shares. This could cause a rapid and significant move lower.

See Also: How To Buy And Sell GE Stock

ge_0.png

(Photo: Momoneymoproblemz via Wiki Commons)

Why Enochian Biosciences, Raven Industries And GE Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Enochian Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares are trading higher by 11.7% at $6.48 Monday morning after the company announced it acquired an exclusive license for an innovative technology to potentially treat and prevent all variants of coronavirus, including the cause of COVID-19, as well as influenza. read more

Intel And Walgreens Lead The Dow Jones Lower Friday

U.S. indices were trading lower Friday after St. Louis Fed President Bullard suggested rate hikes could come in late 2022 and said the Fed has opened taper discussions this week. read more

Here's Where General Electric Stock Could Find Support

General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) shares were moving down Friday following the company’s announcement of a 1-for-8 reverse split with an effective date of Aug. 2, 2021 that was approved by shareholders last month. General Electric was down 0.23% at $12.97 at last check. read more

Why GE Shares Are Moving Today

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares are trading higher by 1.1% at $13.84 Monday morning after CNBC reporter Phil LeBeau tweeted "GE Aviation and Safran to develop new commercial airplane engine that will be 20% more fuel effi read more