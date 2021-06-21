Is GE's Stock About To Make A Big Move?

There’s a good chance shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) make a big move over the next few days.

What To Know: GE shares have dropped to an important support level. When shares reach these levels, they tend to either rebound or break down. They usually don’t stay around the level for too long.

In April and again in May, GE fell to the $12.75 level. On both of these occasions, a rebound followed. There’s a chance that it happens again.

What's Next: If the support level breaks, it means the buyers who created the support are gone. This will force sellers to accept lower prices for their shares. This could cause a rapid and significant move lower.

See Also: How To Buy And Sell GE Stock

(Photo: Momoneymoproblemz via Wiki Commons)