Why iTeos Therapeutics Shares Are Surging Today

byHenry Khederian
June 14, 2021 1:35 pm
iTeos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ITOS) shares are trading higher by 36.7% at $27.38 Monday afternoon after the company and GlaxoSmithKline announced an agreement to co-develop and co-commercialize EOS-448, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody.

ITeos Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. Its product candidates include EOS-850 which is an Adenosine A2A receptor-specific antagonist and EOS-448 which is an ADCC-enabled, anti-TIGIT immune checkpoint blocking antibody.

