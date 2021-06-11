fbpx
Why Novan Shares Are Surging Today

byHenry Khederian
June 11, 2021 9:16 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares are trading higher by 59% at $14.37 Friday morning after the company reported the B-SIMPLE4 pivotal Phase 3 trial of SB206 achieved statistical significance for the primary endpoint and no serious adverse events were reported.

Novan is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases.

Novan's clinical-stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

