GEO Group Stock Soars On Short Squeeze

Mark Putrino
June 9, 2021 9:44 am
GEO Group Stock Soars On Short Squeeze

Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) are soaring Wednesday morning and many believe Reddit traders are driving the rally.

They have targeted it because it has a short interest of almost 50%. As these shorts buy their shares back, it could drive the price higher and that’s what appears to be happening here.

There’s a good chance the stock runs into resistance if it gets to the $8.25 level. Back in March, when shares reached this level, they ran into a wall of sellers.

Sometimes a particular level may be important for extended periods. That’s why people say markets have memories. There may still be a large concentration of sellers at the $8.25 level.

geo.png

Long Ideas Short Ideas Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

