Why NextDecade Stock Is Moving Today

NextDecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares are trading higher by 28.3% at $3.13 in Monday's pre-market session after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $6 price target.

NextDecade is a development and management company. It primarily focuses on land-based and floating LNG projects, creating opportunities in the global integrated natural gas industry.

NextDecade provides a number of services, including supply and trade of LNG volumes, the creation of new natural gas infrastructure including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities, treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping and storage of LNG.