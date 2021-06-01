Why Orbital Energy Group Stock Is Surging Today

Orbital Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:OEG) shares are trading higher by 64.2% at $5.83 Tuesday morning after the company announced its subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services, reached an agreement with TEC on a 700-mile engineering and construction project across central Mississippi.

Orbital Energy Group is a diversified energy infrastructure services company. Orbital Energy's group of businesses includes Orbital Gas Systems, Orbital Power Services and Orbital Solar Services.

The company provides gas solutions, serving the energy, power, and processing markets through the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems. The firm also offers engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities and midstream markets.