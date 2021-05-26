Why Moderna Stock Is Moving Today

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares are trading higher by 3.2% at $174.69 Wednesday afternoon on continued strength after the company on Tuesday announced that the Phase 2/3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents met its primary immunogenicity endpoint.

Moderna is commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 24 mRNA development programs as of early 2021, with 13 of these in clinical trials. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.