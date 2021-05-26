fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.49
332.48
+ 0.15%
DIA
-0.36
343.54
-0.11%
SPY
-0.22
418.46
-0.05%
TLT
+ 0.22
139.24
+ 0.16%
GLD
-0.05
178.00
-0.03%

Why Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Is Surging Today

byHenry Khederian
May 26, 2021 9:17 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares are trading higher by 48% at $2.19 Wednesday morning after the company, and Sinovant Sciences, announced topline results from the Phase 3 trial of lefamulin in Chinese adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Nabriva Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Nabriva is engaged in the research and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics.

Nabriva is developing a product candidate, lefamulin, to be the first pleuromutilin antibiotic available for systemic administration in humans. It operates in one reportable segment, which comprises the research and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Biotech Stock On The Radar: Nabriva And Its Novel Antibiotic Portfolio