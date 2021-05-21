What's Up With Boeing Stock Today?

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) shares are trading higher by 3% at $234.46 Friday morning following reports the company is discussing plans to raise 737 MAX output. Citigroup also maintained a Neutral rating on the stock and raised its price target from $200 to $240.

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. With headquarters in Chicago, the firm operates in four segments, commercial airplanes, defense, space & security, global services, and Boeing capital. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment generally produces about 60% of sales and two-thirds of operating profit, and it competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft ranging from 130 seats upwards.