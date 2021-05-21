fbpx
QQQ
-0.74
329.57
-0.23%
DIA
+ 1.62
339.90
+ 0.47%
SPY
+ 1.33
413.95
+ 0.32%
TLT
+ 0.24
136.99
+ 0.17%
GLD
-0.22
176.18
-0.13%

What's Up With Boeing Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
May 21, 2021 11:29 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) shares are trading higher by 3% at $234.46 Friday morning following reports the company is discussing plans to raise 737 MAX output. Citigroup also maintained a Neutral rating on the stock and raised its price target from $200 to $240.

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. With headquarters in Chicago, the firm operates in four segments, commercial airplanes, defense, space & security, global services, and Boeing capital. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment generally produces about 60% of sales and two-thirds of operating profit, and it competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft ranging from 130 seats upwards.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

DIA Finishes Higher As Apple, Microsoft And Boeing Soar

U.S. indices were trading higher Thursday as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the week. Lower-than-expected U.S. jobless claims also helped lift economic sentiment. read more

This Airlines ETF Looks Bullish Going Into The Week

Optimism for increased travel due to the ramp-up in vaccines caused shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) and Boeing (NYSE: read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Coinbase, Disney, Nike, Uber And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker and software and aerospace giants. read more

These 3 Airlines Look Bullish Going Into The Week: How To Play them

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both made new all-time highs last week, but as for individual stocks it’s been a “stock picker's market.” read more