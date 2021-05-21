Why Is Annovis Bio's Stock Surging Higher Today?

Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE:ANVS) shares are trading higher by 180% at $74 Friday morning after the company announced results from its double-blind placebo-controlled study of ANVS401, showing statistically significant cognitive improvement as measured by the ADAS-Cog11.

Annovis Bio is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases and other neurodegenerative diseases. The pipeline products of the company include ANVS-401, ANVS-405 and ANVS-301.