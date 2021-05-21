fbpx
QQQ
-1.11
329.94
-0.34%
DIA
+ 1.35
340.17
+ 0.4%
SPY
+ 1.06
414.22
+ 0.26%

Why Is Annovis Bio's Stock Surging Higher Today?

byHenry Khederian
May 21, 2021 11:30 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE:ANVS) shares are trading higher by 180% at $74 Friday morning after the company announced results from its double-blind placebo-controlled study of ANVS401, showing statistically significant cognitive improvement as measured by the ADAS-Cog11.

See Also: Annovis Bio's Alzheimer's/Parkinson's Candidate Shows Cognitive Improvement

Annovis Bio is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases and other neurodegenerative diseases. The pipeline products of the company include ANVS-401, ANVS-405 and ANVS-301.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas