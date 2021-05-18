fbpx
Is Home Depot Stock About To Fall Out Of Bed?

byMark Putrino
May 18, 2021 2:59 pm
The party may be over for Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

In early March, the stock began a steep uptrend. In late April, shares consolidated. At the time the $320 level was support before the stock moved even higher.

But things may be about to change. Over the past week, shares have been trading close to $320 and now it looks like the level is breaking.

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Home Depot

Support is created when a large concentration of buyers gathers around the same price level. There’s more demand than supply, so sell-offs end when they reach support levels.

Sometimes, the support provides only a temporary halt in the stock’s decline. After an extended battle, the sellers eventually overpower the buyers and the downtrend resumes.

This could be the case with Home Depot.

hd.png

