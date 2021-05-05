fbpx
Nio Trends Lower But Approaches Support

byMark Putrino
May 5, 2021 11:57 am
Since April 27, shares of electric vehicle company NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) have been trading lower, having lost about 10% of their value. There's a chance the sell-off soon ends as the stock is getting close to a support level.

Support is a large concentration of buyers who have gathered at the same price level. In the case of Nio, there has been support at $35.

At these levels, there's more demand for the shares than there is supply. That’s why sell-offs end at them.

Since early March, $35 has been support for Nio three times. There’s a good chance that it is again.

nio_2.png

