fbpx
QQQ
-1.90
339.79
-0.56%
DIA
+ 2.52
336.45
+ 0.74%
SPY
+ 0.92
416.42
+ 0.22%

So What's Up With Nokia Popping Off Again Today?

byHenry Khederian
May 3, 2021 11:23 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
So What's Up With Nokia Popping Off Again Today?

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) shares are trading higher by 4.27% at $4.88 Monday morning, despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. Last week, the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results. 

Nokia reported quarterly earnings of 8 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 1 cent per share. Nokia also quarterly sales of $6.12 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.83 billion.

Nokia is a leading vendor in the telecommunications equipment industry. The company's network business derives revenue from selling wireless and fixed-line hardware, software, and services. 

Nokia's technology segment licenses its patent portfolio to handset manufacturers and makes royalties from Nokia-branded cellphones. Nokia operates on a global scale, with most of its revenue from communication service providers.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Qualcomm And Nokia Slam Into Resistance On Gap Ups

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported stellar first-quarter 2021 earnings on Wednesday and moved higher. read more

What Do The Charts Say Is Coming Next For Apple, Nokia?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) are both trading within channels. Apple is trading in what's considered a bullish channel while Nokia is trading in a sideways channel. read more

8 Reopening Stocks Under $5

Analysts and economists are expecting the U.S. economy to significantly accelerate in coming quarters as the coronavirus vaccine rollout facilitates the reopening of many businesses and the unlocking of pent-up demand in hard-hit segments of the economy, including restaurants, travel and retail. read more

WallStreetBets Posters Warn Retail Traders On Silver Squeeze: 'The Antithesis Of Who We Are'

The iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV) rallied more than 11% Monday morning on media reports that the WallStreetBets Reddit community responsible for pumping up the price of stocks like GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and read more