So What's Up With Nokia Popping Off Again Today?

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) shares are trading higher by 4.27% at $4.88 Monday morning, despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. Last week, the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

Nokia reported quarterly earnings of 8 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 1 cent per share. Nokia also quarterly sales of $6.12 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.83 billion.

Nokia is a leading vendor in the telecommunications equipment industry. The company's network business derives revenue from selling wireless and fixed-line hardware, software, and services.

Nokia's technology segment licenses its patent portfolio to handset manufacturers and makes royalties from Nokia-branded cellphones. Nokia operates on a global scale, with most of its revenue from communication service providers.