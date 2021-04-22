fbpx
ADMA Biologics Breaks Downtrend And May Rally

byMark Putrino
April 22, 2021 2:05 pm
After a painful two months, shareholders of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) may finally have something the be happy about. The downtrend in the stock that began in February has ended.

When markets are trending lower, the bears have control. The break of a downtrend line is an illustration that the bulls may be about to take charge, or at least become equal with the bears.

If the bulls take control, they’ll drive the stock higher.

If the forces of demand (bulls) equalize with the forces of supply (bears), the stock will go into a period of consolidation or sideways trading. This means the price won’t go up, but it won’t go down either.

adma.png

