What's Going On With FSR Stock And FUTU Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
April 20, 2021 10:55 am
Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) shares are trading higher by 14% Tuesday morning after BofA Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $31 per share.

Fisker focuses on the design, development, manufacture and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares are trading lower by 14% after the company announced a 9.5 million American Depository Share (ADS) offering.

Futu is an online broker providing one-stop online investing services. The company provides its services through its digital platform Futu NiuNiu, which includes market data, trading service, and news feed of Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and United States equity markets. It generates its revenue in the form of brokerage commission and handling charge services.

