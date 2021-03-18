3 Short Squeeze Candidates In The Financial Sector

Low float stocks can be some of the most volatile stocks in the market. If you mix in a short squeeze, the potential short-term gains in a low float stock can be extreme.

A stock’s float is the number of shares that trade freely on the public market. Because insiders and institutional investors don’t typically trade their shares on a daily basis, those shares don’t typically contribute to a stock’s near-term liquidity. Float is the number of shares that remain after accounting for insider and institutional ownership.

Why Is It Important? When a stock gains positive momentum in the market, momentum buyers can rush in all at once. If a stock has a high short interest, short covering can quickly ramp up demand for shares, triggering a short squeeze. Since low float stocks have relatively few shares trading freely, a major imbalance in supply and demand can serve as rocket fuel for share price.

Buying a low float stock with high short interest isn’t a guarantee of a short squeeze. There still typically needs to be some form of catalyst to get the stock moving in the first place. However, traders can keep an eye on these stocks for any signs of life to try to catch most of a potential big move.

Short Squeeze Candidates: Here are three tech sector stocks that have all the ingredients for a major short squeeze.

Metromile Inc (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile is a digital insurance platform that offers personalized auto insurance policies prices and billed by the mile. Metromile went public at a listing price of $9.75 back in November via a SPAC deal. The stock has since climbed as high as $20.39 and traded as low as $9.16.

Metromile has a float of just 4.6 million shares and a short percent of float of 44%, according to Finviz.

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance is a small-loan consumer finance company that specializes in small-installment, short-term loans. The stock demonstrated its volatility potential in January when it ripped from $110 to as high as $170.98 in a period of just three trading days.

With a float of just 2.84 million shares and a short percent of float of 25.3%, World Acceptance has plenty of short squeeze rocket fuel in its tank.

Trident Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:TDAC)

In February, Trident Acquisitions agreed to a SPAC merger with Lottery.com in which the combined company will list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "LTRY." The announcement sent shares of Trident soaring as high as $16.87, but the stock has since pulled back to under $12.50. Investors are now awaiting details of when the merger will be completed.

In the meantime, the stock is a potential short squeeze candidate given its 3.7 million-share float and 25.1% short percent of float.

